FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The UNA football team had a special guest at practice on Friday in former legendary head coach Bobby Wallace.

Wallace led the Lions to three straight Division II national championships from 1993 to 1995.

This was Wallace’s first trip back to Florence in seven years and he said he’s missed being out on the field. He got to tour the facility on Friday, talk with the team and watch some drills: the team even moved practice so Wallace could watch.

Wallace said it’s good to be back and he’s enjoyed seeing where this program is headed.

“It’s really growing, it’s amazing how fast, it seems fast to me but it might seem slow to other people. But how fast things have developed since 1988 when I first came here,” Wallace said. “The move to division 1 is very exciting and now talking about a new stadium, it’s something that’s needed. I love Braly, we’ve had a lot of great wins in Braly but having a campus stadium will be great for the university and the students.”

“He built this place. All of the championship trophies that are sitting in that office are because of that guy and his blood, sweat and tears that he had in his time being here so it was an honor to have him here,” UNA Football Head Coach Brent Dearmon added.

UNA opens the 2023 season on Aug. 26 in Montgomery against Mercer.