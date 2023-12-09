HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) — Three Sparkman girls soccer played sign their letters of intent this week to continue their careers at the next level.

Chelsea Curtis is staying close by as she will suit up for the UAH Chargers. Nikki Peters also isn’t going too far, signing with Jacksonville State. And Jenna Duncan Wade will play for Montevallo.

All three players helped Sparkman win its first state championship this past spring.

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.