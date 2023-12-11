HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) – Three Sparkman athletes signed their letters of intent recently.

Chelsea Curtis is headed right down the road to play soccer for the UAH Chargers. Nikki Peters also isn’t going too far as she will run track for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. And Jenna Wade Duncan will run cross country at Montavello.

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.