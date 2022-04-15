HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Three Mae Jemison basketball players are taking their talents to the collegiate level.

Tai Hayes – Calhoun Community College basketball

Kennedy Turner – Calhoun Community College basketball

Isaiah Curry – Motlow State Community College basketball

Jaguars head coach Jeremy Bynum is ecstatic for his guys and can’t wait to see them shine in college.

“I’m extremely excited for these kids they worked they deserve this I know they’re gonna go do great. Well-deserved those guys put in countless hours of work every day, they showed up punched the clock and they love it,” Bynum said. “It’s big for the program cause it brings more positivity around this area it lets kids know that you can come to Jemison and be successful.”

