HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Three members of the Madison Academy Football team are taking their talents to the next level.

John English will continue on at Berry College, Justin Parker will stay home and continue to develop his game at Tennessee Valley Prep Sports Academy, and Will Stokes is heading to the SWAC after signing with Alabama State.

“Coach Harry the offensive coordinator he was in great communication with me,” said Stokes. “He showed that he really wanted me there and he made it felt like home when I went up there to visit.”

Stokes had an unbelievable senior season for the Mustangs ranking first in the state with 2,691 yards and 47 touchdowns.

“It feels totally amazing I can’t wait to compete at the next level at college football,” said English. “I Especially feel like Coach K and what they have at Berry they’ll be able to take me to the next level develop my skills and hopefully win a championship.”

Berry College is a private institute in Rome, GA, so English won’t be too far from home. Neither will Justin Parker who will continue playing football at Tennessee Valley Prep Sports Academy. While he’s moving on, he’ll always remember this Mustangs team and the memories they made.

“It’s a good feeling but at the same time it’s always going to be one of those things where it’s sentimental,” said Parker. “I’ll always remember this moment and my team, my coaches and everybody. Everybody that was just involved this year it was a great season I enjoyed it I wouldn’t have rather enjoyed it with a better group of guys.”

Send pictures, videos and story ideas to rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whitmire@whnt.com