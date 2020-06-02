Three days remain for UAH Tennis teams to reach GoFundMe goal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – When UAH made its athletic cuts, student-athletes and coaches were devastated. The Hockey team was saved after fans and alumni raised the funds necessary to bring the program back. Men’s and Women’s teams are hoping for the same result. Former and current players are working together to raise $150 thousand by June 5th and they need your help.

Rocco DiSangro: When you heard the news that UAH was going to cut both those programs, what was your initial reaction?

Presley Thomas: initially I thought it was so unexpected we didn’t have a warning, so my first reaction was what now because most of us tennis is a huge part of our lives and like me I’m in the middle of my college experience and so I didn’t know where to go next if I should stay at the school that I love without tennis which is a big part of my life or try to find somewhere else and make a new home so it was difficult.

Sarah Stearman: At first I was just I can’t believe other players future players wouldn’t have that experience that I had and it was a huge part. I’ve been engineering so it’s a big engineering place and I thought other tennis players wouldn’t get that opportunity.

RD: You both seemed like you jumped right into action got this gofundme page started. What is the ultimate goal out of this?

PT: Well I think the ultimate goal was to let the community know that we’re going to do something about this because tennis is definitely a big part of our lives and a big part of everyone in the communities lives as well.

SS: Yeah and I think it was really sad for us and for tennis players but also for UAH Athletics and we wanted to show that we really care and we’re hoping that if there’s enough community backing we could get the program back up and started then hopefully that it would be possible for the UAH Athletics department to not have to cut these programs.

RD: 150 Thousand dollars is a lot of money but this is possible by June 5th. How successful has it been so far?

PT: I think we’re really impressed by the initial reaction we’ve gotten from everybody. The page already has 500 shares and its been 24 hours and its amazing to see how many donations roll in just like at the beginning of this process so I’m excited to see where it will go over the next few days because we do have limited time but I’m positive about it.

SS: Yeah and we reached out to Athletic Club Alabama and they’re a big supporter of UAH Tennis and we went up there and they said yeah we’ll put it on our mailing list we’ll get the message out and they did it this morning and we’ve already seen quite a few donations roll in so we’re optimistic about it. It’s really nice to see how the community supports us.

You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/uah-tennis-saving-the-program