TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Three Alabama football players were named to the 2022 Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced on Monday.

Will Anderson Jr. (linebacker) and Eli Ricks (defensive back) earned first-team honors on defense with Bryce Young (quarterback) getting first-team recognition on the offensive side.

The three student-athletes are part of 50 total named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team which is comprised of 25 players apiece on the first and second teams.