MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Three Bob Jones cheerleaders signed their letters of intent to continue their cheer careers at the next level, all with very impressive programs.

Kamryn Locke will join the 18-time national championship team at Louisville, Brooke Stevens is heading down the road to join the UAB Blazers who finished in the top 10 in D1A for Nationals this year, and Aaliyah Washington is going to West Georgia, home of the back-to-back reigning UCA All-Girls national champs.

All three of them are thrilled about this next step and can’t wait to get started with their new teams.

“I was just really excited it’s always been a dream of mine to cheer in college and my family and everyone here knows that and supports that. It’s just such a great program they’re very inviting it’s very laid back but still hard work,” Locke said.

“I’m really excited about it and everybody’s super nice there and it’s super fun I’ve been to a couple practices already it’s just a really family type of environment and I’m really excited to start that journey,” Stevens said.

“I’m so excited they’re actually back to back national champs right now and they have 28 national titles so hopefully I get a ring while I’m there that’s the plan. They’ve been my dream school for a while so I’m excited that I actually made the team,” Washington said.

