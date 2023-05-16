MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Bob Jones baseball program seems to always have players signing to play at the next level, and the Patriots had three more members of this year’s team sign to take their talents to college programs on Tuesday.

Ben Arn – Southern Union

Aidan Doyle – Calhoun

Mason Freeman – Gadsden State

