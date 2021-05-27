Thompson, Brown named new coaches at East Limestone

CAPSHAW, Ala. – East Limestone High School will welcome two new coaches for the upcoming basketball and baseball seasons.

On Thursday, Principal Louis Berry announced the hiring of Jessica Thompson as the new varsity girls basketball coach, and Adam Brown as the new baseball coach.

“East Limestone is very familiar to me, especially having played and coached at Brewer,” Thompson said. “It has a tradition here. I remember playing travel basketball here and seeing that tradition. They have a lot of girls who care about the sport of basketball and really put a lot of energy and effort into it and that’s what I was driven to. That played a large part in me making this move.”

“I always know when I played here that East Limestone is a good area,” Brown said. “When I saw the opportunity, I told my fiancé it was a great time and wanted to jump in feet first and give it a shot. I knew East Limestone would be a great place to try it out.”

Thompson previously served as as a coach at Arab and Grissom, and an assistant coach at Brewer. Brown comes to East Limestone from James Clemens High School in Madison.