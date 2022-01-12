Theme nights, giveaways and so many fireworks: Trash Pandas announce 2022 promotional schedule

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are already gearing up for the 2022 season, which will be the second in the franchise’s history, but they need more hands to make light work.

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Trash Panada fans attending home games at Toyota Field the 2022 season will get to experience theme nights, giveaways, post-game firework shows throughout the 69-game home schedule.

Several fan-favorite promotions from the 2021 season will be returning such as Dog Day Wednesdays, Pregame Happy Hour on Thursdays and Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night. Some new theme nights will also make an appearance including Star Wars Night.

The home opener is scheduled for 6:36 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale at the Wicks Family Foundation Ticket Office on Saturday, February 26 at 9 a.m. then online sales will start at 1 p.m. at http://trashpandasbaseball.com.

Here is a look at the full promotional schedule:

April

4/12: Opening Night Celebration with postgame fireworks, presented by Booz Allen Hamilton. Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night.

4/13: Little League Night. Dog Day.

4/14: Have A Blast Commemorative Glass giveaway, presented by the University of North Alabama. Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m.

4/15: Friday Night Fireworks and a Magnet Schedule for the first 5,000 fans, presented by WOW!. Jackie Robinson Day.

4/16: Space Night with a Space Night Jersey Auction and Saturday Night Fireworks.

4/17: Easter Sunday with a Helicopter Candy Drop after the game, presented by Rocket City Helicopters. Kids Run the Bases.

4/26: Golf Towel giveaway for 2,000 adults ages 18 and up, presented by The Medicine Shoppe/Huntsville Compounding Pharmacy. Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night.

4/27: Education Day with a special 11:05 a.m. first pitch. This game will not be a Dog Day.

4/28: Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m.

4/29: College Night with Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Calhoun Community College.

4/30: Saturday Night Fireworks.

May

5/1: Tote Bag giveaway for 2,000 adults ages 18 and up, presented by GrubSouth. Miller Postgame Happy Hour on the Inline Electric Rock Porch. Kids Run the Bases.

5/3: Public Services Appreciation Night. Duffle Bag giveaway for 2,000 adults ages 18 and up, presented by Accenture. Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night.

5/4: Star Wars Night with a postgame Jersey Auction. Dog Day.

5/5: Cinco de Mayo Celebration with Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m.

5/6: Scout Night with a postgame Scout Sleepover. Friday Night Fireworks.

5/7: Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Avid Hotel.

5/8: Mother’s Day featuring Stemless Wine Glass for 1,500 women ages 18 and up. Miller Postgame Happy Hour on the Inline Electric Rock Porch. Kids Run the Bases.

5/24: Izzy Wilson 20/20 Bobblehead presented by SportsMED for 2,000 adults ages 18 and up. Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night. Toiletries Drive.

5/25: Dog Day.

5/26: Armed Forces Night with an Armed Forces Jersey Auction. Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m.

5/27: Friday Night Fireworks presented by Inline Electric.

5/28: Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Trustmark.

5/29: Memorial Day Celebration with a Digital Camo Cap giveaway presented by Crestwood. Miller Postgame Happy Hour on the Inline Electric Rock Porch. Kids Run the Bases.

June

6/7: Sprocket Bobblehead Toothbrush Holder presented by Premiere Dental Spa for 1,000 kids ages 17 and under. Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night.

6/8: Beach Towel presented by Bill Penney Toyota for 1,000 kids ages 17 and under. Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m.

6/9: Law Enforcement Night featuring a David MacKinnon Commemorative Glass giveaway, presented by Cops’ Kids. Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m.

6/10: Friday Night Fireworks presented by World Micro.

6/11: Saturday Night Fireworks.

6/12 Military Style T-Shirt for 2,000 adults ages 18 and up, presented by ManTech. Kids Run the Bases.

6/14: Faith Night. Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night.

6/15: Mini Neil Bobblehead for 1,000 kids ages 17 and under presented by Waynes Pest Control. Dog Day.

6/16: Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m.

6/17: Friday Night Fireworks presented by Axient.

6/18: Saturday Night Fireworks presented by SportsMED. School Supplies Drive.

6/19: Father’s Day featuring a Fedora Cap giveaway for 1,500 men ages 18 and up, presented by The Rock Family Worship Center. Kids Run the Bases.

July

7/4: Independence Day Celebration featuring a postgame Fireworks Spectacular and a Patriotic Jersey Auction. Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night.

7/6: Dog Day.

7/7: Mitch Nay Commemorative Glass giveaway for 2,000 adults ages 18 and up, presented by Jonathan’s Grille. Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m.

7/8: Friday Night Fireworks.

7/9: Saturday Night Fireworks.

7/10: Kids Run the Bases.

7/22: Friday Night Fireworks.

7/23: Saturday Night Fireworks.

7/24: Christmas (Eve) in July. Toy Drive.

August

8/2: Mini Buzz Bobblehead giveaway for 1,000 kids ages 17 and under, presented by Lexus of Huntsville. Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night.

8/3: Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act. Dog Day.

8/4: Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night featuring a Superhero Jersey Auction. Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m.

8/5: Friday Night Fireworks presented by Bill Penney Toyota.

8/6: Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Budweiser.

8/7: Kids Run the Bases.

8/16: Country Night with a Cowboy Hat giveaway for 2,000 adults ages 18 and up, presented by Cavender’s. Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night.

8/17: Military Vintage Bobblehead giveaway for 2,000 adults ages 18 and up, presented by Wicks Family Foundation. Dog Day.

8/18: Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m.

8/19: Friday Night Fireworks.

8/20: Saturday Night Fireworks.

8/21: Military Style T-Shirt for 2,000 adults ages 18 and up. Kids Run the Bases.

8/30: Mini Sally Bobblehead for 1,000 kids ages 17 and under presented by Inline Electric. Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night.

8/31: Dog Day.

September

9/1: Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m.

9/2: Friday Night Fireworks.

9/3: Saturday Night Fireworks. Canned Food Drive.

9/4: Labor Day Celebration with a Military Style T-Shirt for 2,000 adults ages 18 and up. Kids Run the Bases.

9/13: Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night.

9/14: Dog Day.

9/15: Huntsville Stars Throwback Night presented by Trustmark including a Huntsville Stars Jersey Auction. Happy Hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-7 p.m.

9/16: Friday Night Fireworks.

9/17: Saturday Night Fireworks.

9/18: Fan Appreciation Day. Kids Run the Bases.

Promotions are subject to change at any time, to keep up with any potential changes click here.