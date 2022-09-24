FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The North Alabama football team led for the majority of the first half, but two touchdowns in the third helped Tarleton State get the 43-28 win to spoil North Alabama’s homecoming night.

ShunDerrick Powell racked up 168 rushing yards and three touchdowns in just the first half, finishing the night with 209 yards on 13 carries, the most rushing yards ever by a Lion program against a Division I program.

North Alabama falls to 1-3 on the season and has a bye next week before opening ASUN play at Kennesaw State on Oct. 8 at 5:00 p.m.