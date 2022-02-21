FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The University of North Alabama will take on 11 teams in its first season as a Division 1 and ASUN Conference member.

Those 11 teams include four that they have never played before: Indiana State, Virginia-Wise, Eastern Kentucky and Memphis. The Lions renewed several rivalries with four other teams: Tarleton State, Central Arkansas, Austin Peay and Tennessee Tech. Some familiar faces are in there as well in Chattanooga, Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State.

“It’s exciting knowing that we’ll be able to compete in a conference, and to play a schedule that is more of a geographical fit for us,” said UNA head coach Chris Willis, whose Lion teams played road games in New Jersey, North Carolina, Virginia and Louisiana last season. “This year’s schedule is more drivable for our team and our fans. It’s also exciting to have an FBS team on our schedule in Memphis.”

UNA will open its season on the road Thursday, September 1, against Indiana State. It will be the Lions first meeting against the Missouri Valley Football Conference school that posted a 5-6 record last year.

The Lions home opener will be on Saturday, September 10 against Virginia-Wise at Braly Stadium. This game will also be UNA’s annual Band Day Extravaganza.

After a road trip to face Chattanooga on September 17, UNA will celebrate Homecoming against Tarleton State on September 24.

“We need to get off to a good start in our non-conference games,” Willis said. “We have four non-conference games straight to open the season, then a week off before we start playing ASUN games. Last year our bye week was late in the year and didn’t really help us. This year is set up a lot better.”

After a bye week, UNA will open ASUN Conference play at Kennesaw State on October 8. The Owls squeaked out a 28-24 win in the final minute against the Lions last season.

UNA hosts cross-state rival Jacksonville State on October 15 in what will be the first and only meeting between the two schools as ASUN Conference foes. The Gamecocks will transition to the FBS as a member of Conference USA in 2023. This year’s battle will be the 50th between the two schools in a rivalry that dates back to UNA’s first football game when the sport was reinstated in 1949.

The Lions will close their regular season on the road on November 19 against the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. It will be UNA’s eighth all-time game against an FBS opponent and fourth since moving up to the FCS level.

Here’s the full 2022 schedule:

Sept. 1 Thu at Indiana State Terre Haute, Indiana 5:00 PM

Sept. 10 Sat VIRGINIA-WISE HOME (BAND DAY) 6:00 PM

Sept. 17 Sat at Chattanooga Chattanooga, Tennessee TBA

Sept. 24 Sat TARLETON STATE HOME (Homecoming) 6:00 PM

Oct. 1 Sat Bye

Oct. 8 Sat *at Kennesaw State Kennesaw, Georgia TBA

Oct. 15 Sat *JACKSONVILLE STATE HOME TBA

Oct. 22 Sat *at Eastern Kentucky Richmond, Kentucky TBA

Oct. 29 Sat *at Central Arkansas Conway, Arkansas TBA

Nov. 5 Sat *AUSTIN PEAY HOME 4:00 PM

Nov. 12 Sat TENNESSEE TECH HOME 4:00 PM

Nov. 19 Sat at Memphis Memphis, Tennessee TBA

* indicates games against ASUN Conference schools.