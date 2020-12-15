The SEC Championship is this weekend. Here’s what you need to know about the game

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the SEC Championship Game will have a prime-time kickoff. The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Florida Gators in Atlanta with a kickoff time of 7:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

The SEC West has won the championship game for 10 of the last 11 years

The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and will also be televised by CBS Sports on News 19.

There will be a limited seating capacity in the stadium of 16,500 because of COVID-19 restrictions. The stadium usually has a seating capacity of 71,000. Tailgating is also limited to only those who hold tickets to the game and you’re only allowed to tailgate with the group attending the game together.

SEC Sports has issued a full Fan Advisory for anyone who is attending the game. It includes all COVID-19 safety precautions being followed inside the stadium.

The 2020 Season

An undefeated Alabama team will face an 802 Florida Gators team.

Florida’s two losses came from Texas A&M on the road and LSU at home.

Each team played a 10-game SEC-only schedule, as the conference mandated in hopes of being able to play football during the COVID-19 pandemic. The teams have followed strict safety guidelines all season long to be able to get to this point.

