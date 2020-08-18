SEC releases guidelines for fan safety at games

Face masks and physical distancing will be requirements when fans attend SEC football games beginning next month, and tailgating may be off the table at some schools.

The SEC released its guidelines Tuesday morning for fan safety at games this season, as schools try to navigate holding games in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans who attend games will be required to wear masks as they enter and exit the stadium, according to the guidelines. They also will be required to wear them whenever they move throughout the stadium or cannot maintain physical distance from people outside their same household. Stadium workers and athletics staff will be required to wear masks at all times.

The number of fans allowed to attend games will be left to each member school and will be required to fit within state and local health guidelines.

The SEC’s guidelines also require installation of plexiglass between fans and stadium staff at concession stands and merchandise areas. There will be no condiment carts, and fans will not be able to fill or refill their own drinks. Water fountains also will be prohibited.

Tailgating and team walks are not guaranteed to be allowed either. The SEC’s guidelines stipulate that each school determine whether large gatherings on school property are permitted within state and local guidelines. If there aren’t local guidelines, CDC recommendations will be used. The same guidelines will apply to team walks.

You can read the full list of SEC guidelines below.

Attendance

Institutions shall determine the number of guests permitted to attend in accordance with applicable state and local guidelines, policies and/or regulations. In the absence of state and/or local guidelines, policies and/or regulations, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations on physical distancing should be applied.

Face Coverings

Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) shall be required as a condition of all guest ingress, egress, and movement throughout the stadium, as well as any time guests are unable to maintain the recommended physical distance from others who are not in their same household.

Stadium workers and athletics staff should wear face coverings at all times.

Food, Beverage and Merchandise

Barriers (e.g., plexiglass) shall be installed at all points-of-sale or otherwise all concessions staff shall wear a face shield plus a mask.

Queuing lines at points-of-sale shall permit physical distancing between guests.

“Grab and go” food/beverage options should be considered at points-of-sale locations.

Beverages shall be provided directly to guests. Machines designed to allow guests to fill or refill beverages must remain inoperable.

Condiments shall be offered only as single-serve condiments, and condiment carts shall be prohibited.

All portable points-of-sale locations shall be strategically placed to ensure physical distancing is permitted between guests who are in line or may be in close proximity to the selling location for other purposes.

Gate Ingress/Egress

Signage shall be installed at parking lots, pedestrian paths to the stadium, gates and/or other ingress/entry points that outlines mandates for all guests to wear face coverings, maintain physical distancing and mandates guests do not enter the stadium if they display any COVID-19 symptoms as outlined by the CDC.

All tickets shall be digitally scanned.

The footprint at all gates and ingress/entry and egress/exit points shall permit physical distancing between guests.

Guest Shuttles

Institutions that cooperate with and/or arrange for shuttles to transport guests to/from the stadium shall ensure the shuttle operator has sufficient protocols/procedures in place including, but not limited to, the following:

Maintaining physical distancing while guests are on the shuttle, entering/exiting the shuttle and while waiting in lines to board the shuttle;

Requiring face coverings as a condition for shuttle usage for drivers and guests at all times while aboard the shuttle, entering/exiting and while waiting in line; and

Planning to sufficiently and regularly disinfect the shuttle.

Plans for Disinfection, Symptomatic Guests, Communication/Public Relations and American with Disabilities Act

Institutions shall have a documented plan that outlines the procedures/protocol for appropriate disinfection of the stadium.

Institutions shall have a documented plan that outlines the procedures/protocol for working with guests who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms.

Institutions shall launch a communication/public relations campaign for communicating all COVID-19 procedures/protocol to prospective guests.

Institutions shall ensure they comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act in the development and implementation of all procedures/protocols. Premium Seating – Suites and Clubs 1. “Suite hopping” shall be prohibited. 2. Sufficient signage that promotes and instructs suite holders to wear face coverings and maintain physical distancing shall be installed near ingress/entry points. 3. Furniture shall be arranged in clubs to promote physical distancing. 4. Each suite and club shall be supplied with sufficient hand washing and/or hand sanitizing stations.

Guests shall be permitted to access “field level” suites or clubs that are not within six feet (6′) of any team area. Additionally, institutions must ensure guests do not access a pathway to enter or exit a “field level” suite or club at the same time a student-athlete, coach, team staff member, game official or other game participant is utilizing the same pathway.

Public Areas Inside Stadium

Institutions shall ensure the set-up and operational procedures in all areas accessed by guests permit physical distancing including, but not limited to, the following areas:

Guest Seating

Concourses and Gathering Places

Dining Areas (high top tables, extended countertops, etc.)

Concessions Sales

Merchandise Sales

Restrooms

Elevators

Escalators



Sufficient signage that promotes and instructs guests to wear face coverings and maintain physical distancing shall be in place in areas accessed by guests.

Signage must specify the maximum number of guests who may be inside an elevator simultaneously at each elevator entry point (elevator operators shall wear face coverings).

The usage of traditional water fountains or other apparatuses providing drinking water shall be prohibited and all must be clearly marked or covered to indicate its use is prohibited. This does not apply to apparatuses that use touchless technology.

Sufficient hand washing and/or hand sanitizing stations should be present throughout the stadium.

Restrooms

• Entry and exit points shall be clearly designated, and sufficient signage shall be in place to assist with traffic flow and promote physical distancing.

• Institutions shall implement measures that promote physical distancing, reduce touch points and/or assist with minimizing the spread of COVID-19 including, but not limited to, the following:

o Installing additional hand sanitizer and hand soap dispensers; and

o Leaving doors open at entry/exit points.

Tailgating

Institutions shall determine whether tailgating or other large gatherings of guests (e.g., alumni events, university recruiting events, etc.) are permitted on property owned and/or controlled by the institution in accordance with applicable state and local guidelines, policies and/or regulations. In the absence of state and/or local guidelines, CDC recommendations on physical distancing should be applied.

Considerations should be given as to the time parking lots open.

Team Walks

Institutions shall determine whether team walks are permitted in accordance with applicable state and local guidelines, policies and/or regulations.

If permitted, all institutional personnel (e.g., student-athletes, coaches, team staff, athletic department staff, etc.) and guests in attendance shall wear face coverings.

If permitted, institutions shall ensure recommended physical distancing exists and may be maintained at all times between walk participants and guests. Team walks shall be prohibited if physical distancing cannot be implemented during its entirety.