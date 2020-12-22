SEC coaches name DeVonta Smith offensive player of year

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs against Florida during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Southeastern Conference coaches have chosen Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith as offensive player of the year over two fellow Heisman Trophy candidates.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide dominated the awards and All-SEC teams released on Tuesday. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II was defensive player of the year and Nick Saban was named coach of the year.

Tide teammates Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson shared the Jacobs Blocking Trophy. Smith was chosen as top offensive player over candidates including Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. All three are among the top Heisman contenders.