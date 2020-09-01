CBS announces fall SEC football broadcast schedule

(WHNT) – On Tuesday, the SEC announced a few football games to be on CBS during the 2020 college football season.

The SEC had established September 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities.

CBS has selected games for the first two weeks of the SEC football season and four other games later in the fall.

The SEC on CBS Kickoff Times:

Sept. 26 – Mississippi State at LSU, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Oct. 3 – Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Oct. 17 – Georgia at Alabama, 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT

Oct. 31 – LSU at Auburn, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Nov. 7 – Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville), 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Nov. 14 – Alabama at LSU, 6 pm ET / 5 pm CT

Dec. 19 – SEC Football Championship Game, time TBD

