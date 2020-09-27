No. 2 Crimson Tide rolls on offense to 38-19 win over Mizzou

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, center, pulls down a reception between Missouri’s Tyree Gillespie, right, and Ishmael Burdine, left, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns in less than three quarters of work, helping No. 2 Alabama begin its Southeastern Conference-only schedule with a 38-19 romp over rebuilding Missouri.

Jaylen Waddle had eight catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns while Najee Harris added 98 yards and three scores on the ground for the Crimson Tide.

They spoiled the debut of new Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz, who was hired in December to replace the fired Barry Odom.

Shawn Robinson threw for 185 yards and a score for the Tigers.