IRON BOWL: No. 1 Alabama hosts No. 22 Auburn

No. 1 Alabama hosts rival 22nd ranked Auburn this weekend in what’s normally the final regular-season game for both teams.

The Iron Bowl kicked off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

The Crimson Tide are without coach Nick Saban. Saban tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and had mild symptoms. That would leave offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian running the show during the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama’s DeVonta Smith scored the first touchdown of the game.

Both teams have one game left after this one, which traditionally ends the regular season for both. Alabama is led by quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Quarterback Bo Nix leads Auburn, while tailback Tank Bigsby is questionable.