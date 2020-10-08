Hurricane Delta prompts delay in Alabama vs. Ole Miss kickoff time

Kickoff Time for the Alabama vs. Ole Miss football game will now be at 6:30 p.m. CT. Concerns over Hurricane Delta prompted the change.

The game was originally scheduled for 5:00 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

This decision was made with the safety and wellbeing of our student-athletes, staff and fans as the priority,” said Keith Carter , Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “I appreciate the cooperation of the SEC, Alabama and ESPN in changing the start time, and we will be prepared to make any other necessary operational adjustments to ensure a safe gameday environment. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those that could be impacted by this storm.”

Parking lots open at 3:30 p.m. and gates will open for the game at 4:30 p.m. All ticket holders, including club and suite holders, must enter through their assigned gates.

Full details on the Ole Miss football attendance plan, including guidelines on face coverings, seat locations and other safety measures, are available at olemissgameday.com.

The game will be televised by ESPN.