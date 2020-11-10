Auburn football pauses team activities after COVID-19 outbreak

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn confirmed during his Tuesday morning press conference that the team is pausing all activities due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Malzahn said nine players and three staffers tested positive during the bye week.
The Tigers’ game at Mississippi State this Saturday was postponed on Monday after the Bulldogs reported their own COVID-19 outbreak.
The status of Auburn’s Nov. 21 game against Tennessee has not been addressed.
LATEST POSTS
- Mississippi’s Asya Branch makes history with Miss USA win
- 15-year-old charged with killing family ‘does not seem bothered,’ authorities say
- GM to hire 3,000 mostly remote jobs. Here’s what they are looking for
- Cases and hospitalizations up in Madison County, officials urge continued masking and distancing
- LIVE: President-elect Biden to speak on Affordable Care Act as Supreme Court considers its fate