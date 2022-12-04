(WHNT) – The field for the College Football Playoff (CFP) is set, and for only the second time since the CFP began, Alabama won’t be playing for a chance at the championship.

Alabama finished the 2022 regular season with a 10-2 record which included losses to the Tennessee Volunteers and LSU Tigers.

No. 5 Alabama is expected to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl at the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans on Dec. 31 11 a.m. CST.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines both finished 13-0 and were No.1 and No. 2 respectively.

A 12-1 TCU Horned Frogs team was ranked No. 3 by the CFP committee after their loss to No. 1 Kansas State in the Big 12 conference championship.

The Ohio State Buckeyes, despite a 22-point loss at home to No. 2 Michigan, slid into the No. 4 spot.

The Buckeyes will take on the defending national champion Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga. on Dec. 31.

TCU takes on Michigan in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. on Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. EST.