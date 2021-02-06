Tyrann Mathieu interception in Super Bowl means $100,000 donation for PETA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — An anonymous donor has made an offer to PETA, that if Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu picks off a pass in the Super Bowl, they will donate $100,000 to the organization.
Mathieu has been a long time supporter of PETA, taking part in two previous campaigns raising awareness about keeping pets out of extreme hot and cold temperatures.
The “Honey Badger’s” efforts earned him the PETA Humanitarian Award in 2020. He was presented the award by teammate Patrick Mahomes.
“PETA has found a selfless dog defender in Tyrann Mathieu,” says PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. “We’ll be cheering him on this Sunday, knowing how pleased he’d be to win such a generous donation for the neglected animals he cares about.”
Mathieu led the Chiefs with six interceptions in the regular season and picked off Baker Mayfield in the divisional round of the playoffs.