Tampa mayor wants to fill Super Bowl seats with vaccinated health care workers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she is unsure about how many people will travel to town for Super Bowl 55, but she’s made it clear who she would like to see in the seats at Raymond James Stadium.

“I would love if they filled the entire stadium up with medical personnel who have had both their vaccines,” Castor said in a recent interview. “That would be absolutely wonderful to give them the opportunity to watch the Super Bowl.

Preparations for the big game area already underway in Tampa. There will be limited capacity, and the NFL is planning on selling about 20% of seats.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is on board with Castor’s idea, and said that health care workers would be invited to the game.

“We currently are discussing with public health officials our desire to invite vaccinated health care workers to the Super Bowl as our guests,” Goodell wrote in a letter to Rob Higgins, the executive director of the Super Bowl 55 Host Committee. “We know that over the past year, these frontline workers have put their own lives at risk to the benefit of society, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude.

“We also know they will remain essential in the months to come to treat those who are ill and administer vaccines. We hope that in some small way, this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes as we look forward to a better and healthier year.”

The Super Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 7.