Tailgate Favorite? We want your recipe!

The big game is coming up, and we want to share your favorite tailgate/gameday recipes with our viewers. Please use the form below to share!

Finger foods, soups, sandwiches or full 12-course meal? We want it all!

You may see your recipe on the News 19 social media channels throughout the week!

We would love to see a picture of the final product to include in our social posts. You can email those pictures to interactive@whnt.com.

We’ll share the recipes throughout the week next week so you can be fully prepared for the game on Sunday. And, don’t forget, you can watch the game on News 19!