Hanging out at Yacht Village in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Craig Cathers is decked out like a guy who's ready — totally fired up — for his team to play in the Super Bowl.

The 37-year-old native of Plattsburgh, New York, who recently moved to Minneapolis showed up at the NFL's Super Bowl Experience theme park in downtown Tampa wearing a white autographed No. 27 LeGarrette Blount jersey, a pirate ship hat and sunglasses with the team's logo on the lenses.