Hanging out at Yacht Village in Tampa Bay

The Big Game

Super Bowl 55 set for Sunday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SUPER BOWL LV 2021 COUNTDOWN
February 07 2021 07:30 pm

TAMPA, Fla. (KOIN) — When you have a Super Bowl in warm weather spot on the water, party people and party boats are a given.

AJ McCord takes a tour of Yacht Village in Tampa Bay.

Share this story