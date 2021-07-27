Texas, Oklahoma submit bids to officially join SEC

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Two Big 12 schools may be heading to the SEC in the future.

The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that Oklahoma and Texas have submitted formal bids to join the athletic conference in 2025.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the conference wasn’t actively looking for new members, but member schools will consider the proposals.

“While the SEC has not proactively sought new members, we will pursue significant change when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the experiences of our student-athletes and lead to greater academic and athletic achievement across our campuses. The Presidents and Chancellors of the SEC, in their capacity as the conference’s Chief Executive Officers, will consider these requests in the near future. Per the Bylaws of the SEC, a vote of at least three-fourths of the SEC’s 14 members is required to extend an invitation for membership.” SEC Commissoner Greg Sankey

The news comes a day after both schools announced they wouldn’t renew media rights agreements with the Big 12 Conference after they expire in 2025.

The SEC would grow to 16 teams with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma, half of which have won at least one national championship in football since 1980.

The news broke last week at SEC Media Days in Hoover that Texas and Oklahoma, the Big 12’s flagships universities, had been discussing a possible move with Southeastern Conference officials. The Houston Chronicle was first to report the intended jump, but neither the schools nor the SEC would publicly confirm the parties had been in discussions.

SEC bylaws state at least three-fourth of its members (11 of 14) must vote in favor of extending an invitation for membership.

Texas A&M joined the conference in 2011 along with Missouri in the SEC’s most recent expansion. A&M initially voiced concerns about allowing an in-state rival to join the conference, but athletic director Ross Bjork has since suggested his school would not shy away from added competition.

The Associated Press also contributed to this report.