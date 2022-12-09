KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee football wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was named the 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner Thursday night.

Hyatt was introduced as the winner during the Home Depot College Football Awards. The other finalists were Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State and Xavier Hutchinson of Iowa State.

On March 4, 2023, Hyatt will be presented the Biletnikoff Award Trophy by TQC Foundation Chairman Mark Ryan and banquet keynote speaker Drew Pearson, member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, at the black-tie Biletnikoff Award Banquet & Celebration at the Dunlap Champions Club at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

Hyatt currently ranks fourth among FBS players with 1,267 receiving yards and is tied for first in touchdowns with 15. He is third among FBS players and leads all Power Five players with 105.6 receiving yards per game. His 18.9 yards per reception ranks second among FBS players with over 850 receiving yards. Among the 296 FBS players targeted at least 50 times, Hyatt ranks first with an average of 14.2 yards per target. He leads all FBS players with eleven 40 yards receptions.

Any player regardless of the position who catches a pass is eligible for the award. Past Biletnikoff Award winners include Calvin Johnson, Randy Moss, Michael Crabtree, Amari Cooper, Golden Tate, Brandin Cooks, the late Terry Glenn, Ja’Marr Chase and Larry Fitzgerald.

“The Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver, not merely college football’s outstanding wide receiver,” according to the news release.

Hyatt has been named 1st-team All-America by CBSSports/247Sports, The Athletic, College Football Network and Bleacher Report. The College Football Network selected Hyatt as the college football’s “Wide Receiver of the Year.”

Editor’s Note: Updated story to correct the date of when Hyatt will receive the trophy.