Tennessee Valley well represented in ASWA High School Football rankings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Each week the Alabama Sports Writers Association releases its top 10 for each classification in high school football. There’s no denying the talent in the Tennessee Valley and it shows in the newest edition of the poll.
Local teams are in bold.
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23); 2-0; 276
2. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-0; 199
3. Hoover; 2-0; 191
4. Auburn; 2-0; 160
5. Fairhope; 2-0; 136
6. Prattville; 2-0; 95
7. Austin; 2-0; 76
8. James Clemens; 1-1; 54
9. Central-Phenix City; 0-2; 39
10. Spain Park; 2-0; 27
Others receiving votes: Daphne (2-0) 23, Dothan (0-1) 21, Oak Mountain (2-0) 7, Gadsden City (2-0) 4, Enterprise (1-0) 3
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mountain Brook (16); 1-0; 252
2. Oxford (6); 1-1; 222
3. Blount; 1-1; 164
4. Eufaula (1); 2-0; 144
5. McGill-Toolen; 0-0; 137
6. Pinson Valley; 1-1; 133
7. Clay-Chalkville; 2-0; 81
8. Gardendale; 2-0; 64
9. Opelika; 0-1; 60
10. Saraland; 1-1; 38
Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (0-1) 7, Park Crossing (1-1) 3, Cullman (2-0) 2, Valley (2-0) 2, Chelsea (1-1) 1, Stanhope Elmore (1-1) 1
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Central-Clay County (21); 2-0; 269
2. St. Paul’s (1); 2-0; 203
3. Ramsay; 1-0; 174
4. Pleasant Grove (1); 0-1; 169
5. Faith Academy; 2-0; 130
6. Guntersville; 1-0; 102
7. Alexandria; 1-0; 99
8. UMS-Wright; 1-1; 64
9. Fairview; 2-0; 57
10. Pike Road; 2-0; 24
Others receiving votes: Fairfield (1-0) 13, Andalusia (0-2) 3, Carver-Birmingham (1-1) 1, Demopolis (2-0) 1, Rehobeth (2-0) 1, Sylacauga (2-0) 1
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. American Christian (17); 2-0; 257
2. Bibb County (5); 2-0; 218
3. Vigor (1); 1-0; 183
4. Gordo; 2-0; 152
5. Madison County; 2-0; 120
6. Deshler; 0-1; 100
7. Madison Academy; 1-0; 92
8. Mobile Christian; 1-0; 61
9. Jacksonville; 1-1; 45
10. Etowah; 0-1; 39
Others receiving votes: Good Hope (2-0) 21, Williamson (1-1) 14, Cherokee Co. (1-1) 3, Munford (2-0) 2, Priceville (1-0) 2, St. James (1-1) 1, Straughn (2-0) 1
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (23); 1-0; 276
2. Fyffe; 1-0; 206
3. Walter Wellborn; 1-0; 179
4. Flomaton; 2-0; 149
5. T.R. Miller; 1-1; 107
6. Ohatchee; 2-0; 82
7 (tie) Montgomery Catholic; 1-1; 78
7 (tie) Pike County; 0-1; 78
9. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 1-1; 54
10. Reeltown; 1-1; 51
Others receiving votes: Providence Christian (1-1) 13, Bayside Academy (2-0) 10, Montgomery Academy (2-0) 9, Collinsville (2-0) 6, Opp (1-1) 6, Thomasville (1-0) 5, East Lawrence (2-0) 1, New Brockton (0-0) 1
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (22); 1-0; 272
2. Randolph County (1); 1-0; 183
3. Mars Hill Bible; 1-1; 168
4. Red Bay; 1-0; 155
5. Lanett; 1-1; 150
6. Spring Garden; 1-0; 105
7. G.W. Long; 0-0; 95
8. Elba; 2-0; 53
9. Ariton; 1-1; 46
10. Clarke County; 1-0; 43
Others receiving votes: Luverne (1-1) 13, Falkville (2-0) 10, North Sand Mountain (1-0) 8, Addison (1-1) 4, Westbrook Christian (1-0) 4, Colbert County (2-0) 1, Isabella (1-1) 1
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (23); 1-0; 276
2. Linden; 1-0; 206
3. Sweet Water; 0-1; 172
4. Maplesville; 1-1; 147
5. Notasulga; 0-0; 131
6. Fruitdale; 1-0; 110
7. Pickens County; 0-1; 92
8. Marengo; 0-1; 44
9. Decatur Heritage; 0-2; 35
10. Cedar Bluff; 0-1; 26
Others receiving votes: Hubbertville (1-0) 25, Winterboro (2-0) 21, Millry (1-0) 9, Florala (1-0) 7, Donoho (0-1) 6, Billingsley (2-0) 2, Keith (2-0) 1, Loachapoka (1-1) 1