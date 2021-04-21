Tennessee Valley teams shine at State Tennis Championships

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Tennesse Valley teams shined in the AHSAA State Tennis Championships in Montgomery and Mobile.

AHSAA STATE TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class 7A State Tennis Championships

Lagoon Park Tennis Complex, Montgomery

Final Results

BOYS

Spain Park 43; Hoover 34; Huntsville 34; Auburn 22; Fairhope 10; James Clemens 4; Enterprise 2; Daphne 0.

Sportsmanship Award: Fairhope.

Individual Results

Singles Finals

No. 1: Jake Wilson, Spain Park def. Parker Free, Bob Jones, 6-1, 6-2

No. 2: Isaac Jwangpo, Hoover def. Sunghun Cho, Auburn, 7-6 (9-7), 6-7 (5-7), 10-6

No. 3: John Lusk, Huntsville def. Derek Anderson, Auburn, 6-0, 0-6, 10-5

No. 4: Clayton Pearson, Huntsville def. Carter Chase, Auburn, 6-1, 6-1

No. 5: John Kendrick, Spain Park def. Jisung Choo, Auburn, 6-4, 6-4

No. 6: Logan Thomas, Huntsville def. Walker Jackson, Spain Park, 6-0, 6-1

Doubles Finals

No. 1: Gavin Patton/Roshan Chavar, Hoover def. Connor Jiminez/John Lusk, Huntsville, 3-6,

6-2, 10-2

No. 2: Jake Wilson/Walker Jackson, Spain Park def. Isaac Hwangpo/Andrew Pierson, Hoover, 6-4, 6-3

No. 3: Brenton Cate/Sam Wasko, Spain Park def. Jacob Corrigan/Logan Thomas, Huntsville, 6-1, 6-2



GIRLS

Auburn 35; Vestavia Hills 30; Florence 27; Hoover 27; Fairhope 22; Huntsville 22; Oak Mountain 14; Daphne 0; Enterprise 0.

Individual Results

Singles Finals

No. 1: Grace Qian, Oak Mountain def. Cindy Jiang, Vestavia Hills, 6-4, 6-1

No. 2: Emily Grubach, Fairhope def. Ruby Cunningham, Florence, 2-6, 6-1, 10-5

No. 3: Camilla Bosman, Auburn def. Della Tarn, Vestavia Hills, 6-4, 6-2

No. 4: Lynly Threadcraft, Vestavia Hills def. Missy Hartwig, Huntsville, no score available

No. 5: Kathryn Kirkland, Auburn def. Ella Clae Fulton, Vestavia Hills, 6-2, 6-4

No. 6: Chinonye Mbanugo, Hoover def. Mattie Pharr, Florence, 6-3, 6-1

Doubles Finals

No. 1: Claire Bosman/Janae League, Auburn def. Claudia Catar/Emily Grubach, Fairhope, 6-4, 6-3

No. 2: Sara Lopez/Chinonye Mbanugo, Hoover def. Isabel Davis/Kaitlyn Daniel, Florence, 2-6, 6-2, 10-7

No. 3: Anna Holway/Emma Walker, Florence def. Arya Tamhane/Kristina Hwangpo, Hoover, 6-3, 4-6, 11-9



Class 4A/5A State Tennis Championships

Mobile Tennis Center

Final Results

BOYS

Madison Academy 65 (won in tie breaker); LAMP 60; Altamont 33; John Carroll Catholic 27; Guntersville 26; Deshler 22; Wilson 20; Leeds 19; Cherokee County 17; Wilson 17; Satsuma 12; Sylacauga 9; Demopolis 7; Saint James 5; St. Michael Catholic 4; Fayette County 0; Mae Jemison 0.

Sportsmanship winner: Fayette County.

Individual Results

Singles Finals

No. 1: Parker Jacques, Madison Ac. def. Guy Mitchell, Altamont, no score reported

No. 2: Juno Jeon, LAMP def. Ben Haggard, Madison Ac., 6-3, 6-1

No. 3: Sam Fulkerson, Madison Ac. def. Ian Kim, LAMP, 6-2. 6-3

No. 4: Sunho Kim, LAMP def. Fletcher Hughes, John Carroll, 6-2, 6-1

No. 5: Grady Byrne, Madison Ac. def. Ashton Stacey, Guntersville, 6-4, 6-1

No. 6: Richard Chen, LAMP def. Sid Doppalaphudi, Altamont, 6-3, 6-4

Doubles Finals

No. 1: Edward Lee/Junu Jeon, LAMP def. Parker Jacques/Ben Haggard, Madison Ac., no score reported

No. 2: Riley Wilkes/Noah Hetrick, Wilson def. Ian Kim/Sunho Kim, LAMP, 6-2, 6-4

No. 3: Sid Doppalaphudi/Bart Stephens, Altamont def. Colton Holt/Raj Patel, Guntersville, no score reported



GIRLS

St. John Paul Catholic II 63; Altamont 55; Russellville 37; Saint James 32; Wilson 30; Sardis 23; LAMP 18; Randolph 16; Guntersville 14; American Christian 12; Satsuma 11; Demopolis 5; Sylacauga 5; Leeds 4; John Carroll Catholic 4; St. Michael Catholic 0.

Sportsmanship Award: Sylacauga.



﻿

Individual Results

Singles Finals

No. 1: Margarette Berdy, Altamont def. Caroline Johnson, Sardis, 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Cathy Bukenya, St. John Paul II def. Chaney Peters, Wilson, 6-2, 6-2

No. 3: Kaavya Karthikeyan, Altamont def Mauren Weathers, St. John Paul II, 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (4)

No. 4: Trish Bukenya, St. John Paul II def Sydney Porter, Altamont, 6-1, 6-4

No. 5: Alex Hall, St. John Paul II def. Jennifer Kim, LAMP, 6-1, 6-0

No. 6: Bailey Anderson, St. James def. Sophia Sultan, Altamont, 6-4, 4-6 1-0 (6)

Doubles Finals

No. 1: Lauren Acupan/Cathy Bukenya, St. John Paul II def. Margarette Berdy/Kaauya Karthikeyan, Altamont, 2-6, 6-3 1-0 (4)

No. 2: Avary Miller/Roxanna Velez-Sera, Russellville def. Dyan Oliver/Grace Yu, St. James, 6-2, 6-2

No. 3: Reejah Dickerson/Makala Carter, Wilson def. Alex Hall/Anna Jones, St. John Paul II, 6-1, 6-1



Class 1A/3A State Tennis Championships

Mobile Tennis Center

Final Results

BOYS

Houston Academy 63; Westminster-Oak Mountain 31; Montgomery Catholic 22; Providence Christian 19; Whitesburg Christian 13; Decatur Heritage 6; Lexington 4; Shoals Christian 2.

Sportsmanship winner: Whitesburg Christian.

Individual Results

Singles Finals

No. 1: Mitchel Piedra, Houston Academy def. Grant Eller, Westminster-OM, 6-1, 6-4

No. 2: Cooper Davis, Montgomery Catholic def. Grayson Paulus, Whitesburg, 7-6, (8-6), 6-1

No. 3: Brody Williams, Houston Ac. Def. Michael Chang, Decatur Heritage, 6-3, 6-0

No. 4: Mitchell Drennan, Westminster-OM def. Jason Mun, Houston Ac., 6-4, 6-2

No. 5: Daniel Whitley, Westminster-OM def. David Holaway, Whitesburg Chr., 6-3, 6-7, 10-8

No. 6: Jackson Hughes, Providence Chr. def. Thomas Buntin, Houston Ac., 4-6, 7-5, 10-8

Doubles Finals

No. 1: Mitchel Piedra/Andrew Ayodeji, Houston Ac. Def. Sebastian Sayegh/Cooper Davis, Montgomery Catholic, 6-4, 6-2

No. 2: Ben Brannan/Landon Holloway, Westminster-OM def. Brody Williams/Jason Mun, 6-0, 7-5

No. 3: Wills McRae/Thomas Buntin, Houston Ac. Def. Daniel Whitley/Andrew Robinson, Westminster-OM, 6-4, 4-6, 11-8



GIRLS

St. Luke’s Episcopal 61; Donoho 36; Lauderdale County 28; Bayside Academy 22; Montgomery Catholic 9; Shoals Christian 9; Decatur Heritage 8; St. Bernard 0; Whitesburg Christian 0.

Individual Results

Singles Finals

No. 1: Claire Prickett, Bayside Ac. def. Claire Hillman, Donoho, 6-3, 6-3

No. 2: Anna Marie Bentley, St. Luke’s def. Lily Grace Draper, Donoho, 7-6, 2-6, 10-7

No. 3: Whitney Novak, St. Luke’s def. Lillie McInnis, Bayside Ac., 6-2, 6-0

No. 4: Ella Bentley St. Luke’s def. Harper Pumroy, Donoho, 6-1, 6-2

No. 5: Olivia Thompson, St. Luke’s def. Lizzie Tanner, Lauderdale Co., 6-3, 2-6, 10-5

No. 6: Emma Grace Johnson, St. Luke’s def. Molly Burchell, Lauderdale Co., 6-3, 6-0

Doubles Finals

No. 1: Claire Bowman-Lily Grace Draper, Donoho def. Grace Garrett-Anna Marie Bentley, St. Luke’s, 6-2, 6-2.

No. 2: Whitney Novak-Ella Bentley, St. Luke’s def. Paige Davis-Molly Buchell, Lauderdale Co., 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3: Olivia Thompson/Elise Uptigrove, St. Luke’s def. Mallory McConnell/Lizzie Turner, Lauderdale Co., 3-6, 6-2, 14-12.