Tennessee Valley teams lock in as AHSAA Soccer Playoffs continue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - 156 professional golfers are set to tee it up at the Huntsville Championship this week as part of the Korn Ferry Tour. There's one young star, in particular, that's a little more familiar with the 256 than the rest of the group.

Lee Hodges grew up right down the road in Ardmore, played his high school golf for the Tigers and then went on to continue his career at UAB and Alabama.