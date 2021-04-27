Tennessee Valley teams lock in as AHSAA Soccer Playoffs continue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tuesday marked another great night of playoff soccer in the state of Alabama. A handful of local teams, with hopes of a state title still alive, looked to move on in their respective brackets.
Check out the local scores:
2021 AHSAA State Soccer Playoffs
Girls’ Second-Round Pairings/Results
All matches Apr. 26 or Apr. 27.
CLASS 4A/5A
Guntersville 4, Jacksonville (8-3-2) 0
JPII (15-4-0) 3, Russellville (10-6-1), 0
Westminster Christian (12-4-0) 4, Priceville (14-5-0) 0
CLASS 6A
Cullman (10-6-1) 3, Fort Payne (6-8-1) 1
Southside-Gadsden (14-4-2) 9, Randolph 2
CLASS 1A/3A (First Round)
Mars Hill Bible (14-3-0) 4, Danville (9-7-1) 0
Whitesburg Christian (6-1-0) 3, Saint Bernard (5-4-0) 1
CLASS 7A (First round)
Sparkman (12-2-0) 2, James Clemens (11-5-3) 1
Bob Jones (8-5-0) 2, Huntsville (18-1) 1
Boys’ Second-Round Pairings/Results
(All matches April 26 or 27)
CLASS 4A/5A
Carver-Birmingham (19-4-3) 7, Boaz (16-6-2) 4
Crossville (12-3-0) 6, Leeds (15-8-1) 3
Russellville (17-0-0) 8, St. John Paul II Catholic (12-6-2) 2
Madison Academy (12-5-0) 4, Brewer (11-5-2) 1
CLASS 6A
Randolph (12-3-2) 4, Hartselle (18-6-1) 1
Fort Payne (16-2-1) 2, Southside-Gadsden (12-8-1) 1
CLASS 1A/3A (First Round)
Mars Hill Bible (18-1-0) 4, Tharptown (9-11-0) 0
Tanner 8, Danville 2
Collinsville (14-4-1) 10, Weaver (10-7-1) 1
CLASS 7A (First Round)
Huntsville 2, Florence (9-8-0) 0
Grissom (20-3-2) 5, James Clemens (8-13-2) 1
To send pictures, videos or scores, email rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whitmire@whnt.com