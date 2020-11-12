Tennessee Valley student-athletes take advantage of early signing period

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – High school student-athletes across the Tennessee Valley took advantage of day one of the early signing period, making their college decisions final.

Ardmore

Cole Cheatham – Mississippi State Baseball

Bob Jones

Aubrie Lisenby – Auburn Softball

Megan Shurtz – UAH Softball

James Clemens

Haley Patterson – Austin Peay Soccer

Hartselle

Brody Peebles – Liberty Basketball

Priceville

Jenna Walker – Western Kentucky Basketball

Lee

Kaleb Brown – Missouri Basketball

If you or someone you know is signing, email rocco.disangro@whnt.com with information!

We would love to recognize all of our student-athletes, so if we missed a signing, email your pictures and or videos to our sports team: rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whitmire@whnt.com.

