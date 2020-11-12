Tennessee Valley student-athletes take advantage of early signing period

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – High school student-athletes across the Tennessee Valley took advantage of day one of the early signing period, making their college decisions final.
Ardmore
Cole Cheatham – Mississippi State Baseball
Bob Jones
Aubrie Lisenby – Auburn Softball
Megan Shurtz – UAH Softball
James Clemens
Haley Patterson – Austin Peay Soccer
Hartselle
Brody Peebles – Liberty Basketball
Priceville
Jenna Walker – Western Kentucky Basketball
Lee
Kaleb Brown – Missouri Basketball
