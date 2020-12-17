Tennessee Valley student-athletes take advantage of early signing period

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s a day that student-athletes will cherish for the rest of their lives, but it’s much more than putting the pen to paper. Signing a National Letter of Intent is a monumental moment in one’s playing career. Not only do you get to play the sport you love, but your education is paid for as well. Football players across the Tennessee Valley have been dreaming of this day for a very long time. This is the day they see all of that hard work and dedication pay off.

Here’s a list of student-athletes in North Alabama who took advantage of the early signing period:

Huntsville

Jackson West, Florida State

Tyler Bence, Vanderbilt

Mars Hill

Peyton Higgins, Troy

Sparkman

KaRon White, Appalachian State

Tyeus Clemons, Boston College

Caleb Ransaw, Troy

Darius Love-Roston, Hutchinson Community College

Grissom

Kahlil Saunders, Kentucky

James Clemens

Micah Pettus, Ole Miss

DJ Holden, Lindsey Wilson College

Chance Starling, New Mexico Military Institution

Albertville

Trinity Bell, Tennessee

Fyffe

Brody Dalton, UAB

Russellville

Edgar Amaya, Colorado

Florence

Carson Casteel, Michigan State

Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama