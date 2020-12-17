Tennessee Valley student-athletes take advantage of early signing period

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s a day that student-athletes will cherish for the rest of their lives, but it’s much more than putting the pen to paper. Signing a National Letter of Intent is a monumental moment in one’s playing career. Not only do you get to play the sport you love, but your education is paid for as well. Football players across the Tennessee Valley have been dreaming of this day for a very long time. This is the day they see all of that hard work and dedication pay off.
Here’s a list of student-athletes in North Alabama who took advantage of the early signing period:
Huntsville
Jackson West, Florida State
Tyler Bence, Vanderbilt
Mars Hill
Peyton Higgins, Troy
Sparkman
KaRon White, Appalachian State
Tyeus Clemons, Boston College
Caleb Ransaw, Troy
Darius Love-Roston, Hutchinson Community College
Grissom
Kahlil Saunders, Kentucky
James Clemens
Micah Pettus, Ole Miss
DJ Holden, Lindsey Wilson College
Chance Starling, New Mexico Military Institution
Albertville
Trinity Bell, Tennessee
Fyffe
Brody Dalton, UAB
Russellville
Edgar Amaya, Colorado
Florence
Carson Casteel, Michigan State
Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama