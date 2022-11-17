(WHNT) – Tennessee Valley athletes have continued to sign their National Letters of Intent to compete at the collegiate level.

Hartselle

Jack Smith – University of Arkansas baseball

Huntsville

Ava McIntosh – Auburn University cross country/track and field

Grayson Hall – University of North Alabama cross country/track and field

Connor Capolupo – University of West Georgia cross country/track and field

Jackson Harris – University of Alabama cross country/track and field

Luke Kennedy – Wallace State cross country/track and field

Natalie Chapuran – University of South Alabama women’s soccer

West Limestone

Colin Patterson – UAB baseball

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.