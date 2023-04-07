MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Our local basketball players racked up awards from the Alabama Sportswriters Association (ASWA).

In Class 6A, Hazel Green’s Leah Brooks and Buckhorn’s Caleb Holt were named Players of the Year. Guntersville’s Olivia Vandergriff brought home her second straight Class 5A award, and Deshler’s Chloe Siegel is the Class 4A winner.

In Class 2A, Jacob St. Clair from Sand Rock was the boys winner and Belle Hill from Mars Hill was the girls winner. Hill is the first seventh grader to win the award.

A few players were also named to the Super All-State team, the top five players regardless of classification. Brooks on the girls side and Holt and Westminster Christian’s Chase McCarty on the boys team.