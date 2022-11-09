(WHNT) — For many student-athletes all over the country, their goal is to compete at the collegiate level. All of their hard word and dedication to their respective sport leads them to National Signing Day.
The Tennessee Valley had several local athletes sign their letters of intent on Wednesday.
Boaz
Emmorie Burke – UAB softball
Bob Jones
Sam Mitchell – University of Alabama baseball
Sammy Vander Hill – Virginia Military Institute baseball
Grissom
RJ Johnson – University of Alabama men’s basketball
Guntersville
Olivia Vandergriff – Lipscomb University women’s basketball
Hazel Green
Nyla Collier – University of Montevallo women’s basketball
Huntsville
Stone Lawless – University of Tennessee baseball
James Clemens
Andrew Lawrence – East Tennessee State University baseball
Colton Payton – Wallace State Community College baseball
Jack Mitchell – University of Alabama golf
Gracee Prince – Calhoun Community College golf
JPII
Paul Andrezejewski – West Point – Army baseball
Madison Academy
Matt Manley – Samford University baseball
Joshua Bybee – Harding University baseball
Sparkman
Cassie Reasner – University of Kentucky softball
Destiny Sims – North Carolina A&T softball
