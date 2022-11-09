(WHNT) — For many student-athletes all over the country, their goal is to compete at the collegiate level. All of their hard word and dedication to their respective sport leads them to National Signing Day.

The Tennessee Valley had several local athletes sign their letters of intent on Wednesday.

Boaz

Emmorie Burke – UAB softball

Bob Jones

Sam Mitchell – University of Alabama baseball

Sammy Vander Hill – Virginia Military Institute baseball

Grissom

RJ Johnson – University of Alabama men’s basketball

Guntersville

Olivia Vandergriff – Lipscomb University women’s basketball

Hazel Green

Nyla Collier – University of Montevallo women’s basketball

Huntsville

Stone Lawless – University of Tennessee baseball

James Clemens

Andrew Lawrence – East Tennessee State University baseball

Colton Payton – Wallace State Community College baseball

Jack Mitchell – University of Alabama golf

Gracee Prince – Calhoun Community College golf

JPII

Paul Andrezejewski – West Point – Army baseball

Madison Academy

Matt Manley – Samford University baseball

Joshua Bybee – Harding University baseball

Sparkman

Cassie Reasner – University of Kentucky softball

Destiny Sims – North Carolina A&T softball

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.