(WHNT) — National Signing Day is a dream come true for high school athletes all over the country; they get to put pen to paper and sign to officially take their talents to the collegiate level and the Tennessee Valley once again had tons of student-athletes sign letters of intent.

Athens:

Austin Uptain – Sneed State baseball

Riley Miller – UAB baseball

Morgan Stiles – Mississippi State softball

Athens Bible:

Luke Davis – North Alabama – Golf

Bob Jones:

Braden Booth – Mississippi State – Baseball

Jacob Pearl – Montevallo – Baseball

AJ Vineski – Northwest Florida State softball

Charlotte Herron – Western Kentucky softball

Natalia Kenyatta – Michigan State softball

Brooks:

Abby Herdon – Ole Miss softball

Ellie Partrick – Alabama track

Christian Chatterton – Auburn baseball

Seth Walton – Calhoun baseball

Hartselle:

Cade Miles – Jacksonville State baseball

Cameron Palahach – Northwest Shoals baseball

Lawson Williams – Northwest Shoals baseball

Nick Chumley – Lawson State baseball

Jojo Williamson – Alabama baseball

Payton Steele – Alabama baseball

Blayne Godfrey – Auburn softball

Hazel Green:

Jackson Hunter – Alabama baseball

Mason Quinnie – Alabama State softball

Huntsville:

Caleb Harrison – Samford men’s basketball

Isabella Myers – Mississippi College softball

Katie Schuler – South Alabama softball

Mari Hubbard – Alabama softball

Brody King – South Alabama baseball

Chase Cartron – Troy baseball

Lauderdale County:

Miles Edwards – Wallace State baseball

Madison County:

Gracyn Spicer – Samford softball

New Hope:

Charlie Harbin – Wallace State baseball

Riley Schutte – Wallace State baseball

Ella McCollum – Bevill State softball

Keilei Pearson – Snead State softball

Priceville:

Wes Walker – North Alabama baseball

Sparkman:

Ryan Everly – Wallace State baseball

Jamya Griffin – Nicholls State women’s basketball

Laryn Scott – Nicholls State women’s basketball

Samantha Menikheim – South Alabama track/cross country

Imani Hamilton – Troy women’s soccer

Sofia Sasan – Troy women’s soccer

Skyline:

Olivia Treece – Samford – Softball

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.