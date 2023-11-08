(WHNT) — National Signing Day is a dream come true for high school athletes all over the country; they get to put pen to paper and sign to officially take their talents to the collegiate level and the Tennessee Valley once again had tons of student-athletes sign letters of intent.
Athens:
Austin Uptain – Sneed State baseball
Riley Miller – UAB baseball
Morgan Stiles – Mississippi State softball
Athens Bible:
Luke Davis – North Alabama – Golf
Bob Jones:
Braden Booth – Mississippi State – Baseball
Jacob Pearl – Montevallo – Baseball
AJ Vineski – Northwest Florida State softball
Charlotte Herron – Western Kentucky softball
Natalia Kenyatta – Michigan State softball
Brooks:
Abby Herdon – Ole Miss softball
Ellie Partrick – Alabama track
Christian Chatterton – Auburn baseball
Seth Walton – Calhoun baseball
Hartselle:
Cade Miles – Jacksonville State baseball
Cameron Palahach – Northwest Shoals baseball
Lawson Williams – Northwest Shoals baseball
Nick Chumley – Lawson State baseball
Jojo Williamson – Alabama baseball
Payton Steele – Alabama baseball
Blayne Godfrey – Auburn softball
Hazel Green:
Jackson Hunter – Alabama baseball
Mason Quinnie – Alabama State softball
Huntsville:
Caleb Harrison – Samford men’s basketball
Isabella Myers – Mississippi College softball
Katie Schuler – South Alabama softball
Mari Hubbard – Alabama softball
Brody King – South Alabama baseball
Chase Cartron – Troy baseball
Lauderdale County:
Miles Edwards – Wallace State baseball
Madison County:
Gracyn Spicer – Samford softball
New Hope:
Charlie Harbin – Wallace State baseball
Riley Schutte – Wallace State baseball
Ella McCollum – Bevill State softball
Keilei Pearson – Snead State softball
Priceville:
Wes Walker – North Alabama baseball
Sparkman:
Ryan Everly – Wallace State baseball
Jamya Griffin – Nicholls State women’s basketball
Laryn Scott – Nicholls State women’s basketball
Samantha Menikheim – South Alabama track/cross country
Imani Hamilton – Troy women’s soccer
Sofia Sasan – Troy women’s soccer
Skyline:
Olivia Treece – Samford – Softball
