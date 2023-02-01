(WHNT) — National Signing Day is a day where dreams come true for high school student-athletes; all of their hard work has paid off as they officially sign to take their talents to the collegiate level.
The Tennessee Valley had several local athletes sign their letters of intent on Wednesday.
Athens
Kameron Gatewood, Tuskegee University football
Isaiah Unger, Elmhurst University wrestling
Austin
Amarion Chapman, Wright State football
Druce Clarke, Eastern Kentucky football
La’Jaylen Fletcher, Eastern Kentucky football
Jaylen Verser-Jackson, Concord football
Bob Jones
Caden Jones, Point University football
Gunner Dixon, Huntingdon College football
Christian Kemp, St. Thomas football
Kaden Smith, Sterling College football
Dylan Stewart, Hendrix College football
Maddox Sunderman, Jacksonville State football
Decatur
Jayden Brown, Bethel College football
Ryan Kirk, Bethel College football
ZJ Matthews, Bethel College football
Jyron McDaniel, Bethel College football
Mylon Miller, Birmingham Southern football
Josh Turner, Bethel College football
Florence
JT Fagan, Jones College football
Grissom
Tristan Graham, Alabama A&M football
KD Long, UVA-Wise football
Hatton
Braden Stafford, Central Arkansas football
Huntsville
Jerrell Goodlow, Coahoma Community College football
Alex Gray, West Point football
Malik Woods, Miles College football
Roddarrius Hardy, Independence Community College football
Seth Lawson, West Alabama football
Billy Roby, Alabama football
James Clemens
Jamal Mayers, UT Martin football
Madison Academy
Mario Brewer, Birmingham Southern football
Carson Creehan, UNA football
Daylen Johnson, Lindsey Wilson football
Muscle Shoals
Isaac Rue, Middle Tennessee football
Jyheam Ingram, UNA football
Wes Thompson, Tennessee Tech football
Zailyn Fuqua, Faulkner University football
Aaron Morrow, Faulkner University football
Devin Townsend, Faulkner University football
Tyler Cole, Maryville football
Zyan McCoy, Central Georgia football
Sparkman
Jack Buening, Calhoun Community College baseball
Ethan Clark, Calhoun Community College baseball
Casey Davis, Faulkner University baseball
Evan Nelson, Marion Military Institute baseball
Ryan Strachan, Northwest-Shoals Community College baseball
Chris Walker, Roane State baseball
Carter Wells, Northeast Mississippi Community College baseball
If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.