(WHNT) — National Signing Day is a day where dreams come true for high school student-athletes; all of their hard work has paid off as they officially sign to take their talents to the collegiate level.

The Tennessee Valley had several local athletes sign their letters of intent on Wednesday.

Athens

Kameron Gatewood, Tuskegee University football

Isaiah Unger, Elmhurst University wrestling

Austin

Amarion Chapman, Wright State football

Druce Clarke, Eastern Kentucky football

La’Jaylen Fletcher, Eastern Kentucky football

Jaylen Verser-Jackson, Concord football

Bob Jones

Caden Jones, Point University football

Gunner Dixon, Huntingdon College football

Christian Kemp, St. Thomas football

Kaden Smith, Sterling College football

Dylan Stewart, Hendrix College football

Maddox Sunderman, Jacksonville State football

Decatur

Jayden Brown, Bethel College football

Ryan Kirk, Bethel College football

ZJ Matthews, Bethel College football

Jyron McDaniel, Bethel College football

Mylon Miller, Birmingham Southern football

Josh Turner, Bethel College football

Florence

JT Fagan, Jones College football

Grissom

Tristan Graham, Alabama A&M football

KD Long, UVA-Wise football

Hatton

Braden Stafford, Central Arkansas football

Huntsville

Jerrell Goodlow, Coahoma Community College football

Alex Gray, West Point football

Malik Woods, Miles College football

Roddarrius Hardy, Independence Community College football

Seth Lawson, West Alabama football

Billy Roby, Alabama football

James Clemens

Jamal Mayers, UT Martin football

Madison Academy

Mario Brewer, Birmingham Southern football

Carson Creehan, UNA football

Daylen Johnson, Lindsey Wilson football

Muscle Shoals

Isaac Rue, Middle Tennessee football

Jyheam Ingram, UNA football

Wes Thompson, Tennessee Tech football

Zailyn Fuqua, Faulkner University football

Aaron Morrow, Faulkner University football

Devin Townsend, Faulkner University football

Tyler Cole, Maryville football

Zyan McCoy, Central Georgia football

Sparkman

Jack Buening, Calhoun Community College baseball

Ethan Clark, Calhoun Community College baseball

Casey Davis, Faulkner University baseball

Evan Nelson, Marion Military Institute baseball

Ryan Strachan, Northwest-Shoals Community College baseball

Chris Walker, Roane State baseball

Carter Wells, Northeast Mississippi Community College baseball

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.