Tennessee Titans add local product Monty Rice in 2021 NFL Draft

An image of Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley is displayed as a Tennessee Titans fan cheers on stage after Farley was chosen by the Titans with the 22nd pick in the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Day Two of the draft has ended and the Tennessee Titans drafted players to help strengthen their defensive line.

Titans opt for cornerback Caleb Farley at No. 22 overall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have bolstered their defense by drafting cornerback Caleb Farley of Virginia Tech at No. 22 overall. General manager Jon Robinson focused on defense Thursday night after releasing starting cornerbacks Adoree Jackson and Malcolm Butler to free up salary cap space in March. Farley announced last July that he was opting out of the 2020 season after losing his mother to cancer in 2018. The cornerback also had surgery in March to repair a herniated disc and tore an ACL in 2017. Farley did not attend the NFL draft because he tested positive for COVID-19, though he tested negative Thursday.

Titans draft Dillon Radunz for right tackle, add 2 more on D

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans hope to make up for their first-round mistake a year ago with the selection of offensive tackle Dillon Radunz of North Dakota State with the 53rd overall pick in the NFL draft. The Titans traded away offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson in March after drafting him at No. 29 overall in 2020. Wilson played four snaps before being suspended, then placed on the injured reserve/non-football injury list. The Titans wound up selecting on defense with three of their first four picks. GM Jon Robinson traded back in the second round and drafted Georgia linebacker Monty Rice and Washington cornerback Elijah Molden.

Monty Rice is a former James Clemens football standout who took his talents to the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

