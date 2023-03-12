KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee men’s basketball team will be facing Louisiana in the fourth seed in the eastern region during the NCAA Tournament.

The Tennessee-Louisiana matchup will be on Thursday in Orlando, Fla. If Tennessee defeats Louisiana, the men’s basketball team will have a chance to play against Duke or Oral Roberts.

If Tennessee advances to the Sweet 16, the team will play in New York.

Tennessee Vols also posted to Twitter with a graphic stating “Tourney Time” for March Madness.

The teams across men’s college basketball now know who they will face off against in the NCAA Tournament. See the full bracket for the First Round here.

The men’s basketball March Madness schedule with be held March 14-15 for the First Four, March 16-17 for the First Round, March 18-19 for the Second Round, March 23-24 for the Sweet 16, Match 25-26 for the Elite Eight with the Final Four facing each other on April 1. The National Championship Game will be held on April 3.

Point Guard Zakai Zeigler will not play in the tournament due to tearing his ACL at the final home game against Arkansas.