Teams compete in AHSAA Cross Country sectionals Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s cross country sectional tournament took place in Huntsville Thursday with extra safety precautions.

The starting line was moved up by 150 feet and the finish line chute was wider and longer than usual.

Medals were placed on a table by the registration tent and the top 15 runners had pick up their medal packets individually.

Huntsville High School Coach Blake Borden said his runners are glad to be competing this year.

“They’ve been very cooperative because they want to have a season. We lost our spring season. We got those cut. So it’s been really, really good for me to see them not only work hard but follow through with these guidelines that we have to implement,” Borden said.

Huntsville High hosted Thursday’s meet. The state race will be held later this month.