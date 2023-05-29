HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – After four days of incredible races featuring elite athletes from all over the world, the 2023 UCI Para-Cycling Road World Cup came to a close on Monday night at Cummings Research Park.

Team USA added six medals and two overall world cup titles on the final day of competition as they finished atop the medal count with 22 total medals, six more than any other country. The US also finished second in total gold medals to cap off the first-ever World Cup event to be hosted on U.S. soil.

Clara Brown is from Maine and won her WC3 event and said be able to cap off her season in her home country with a win meant a lot.

“It was incredible, it was so nice to be on home soil and the cheering section was extra loud which was so, so nice to have, just giving me that little bit extra speed. What a well-run event so couldn’t be happier to be here. It all added up to an incredible weekend,” Brown said.

Brown’s win in Huntsville helped secure her overall world cup title.