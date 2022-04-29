ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Calhoun College suspended it’s athletics programs in 2001, but last October it announced the return of three sports. Volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball are all coming back this fall, and with that comes recruiting.

That’s why Friday was so special for East Limestone’s Taylor Thatch. She became the first student-athlete to sign with the women’s basketball program since it was dismantled. Now, after battling back from a torn ACL, Thatch will get to play the sport she loves at the next level.

“It’s like a dream come true to be honest because I’ve always wanted to play basketball since I was little,” said Thatch. “I’ve been playing since I was in kindergarten so it’s like a dream come true.”

While she’s moving, Thatch will always remember her time at East Limestone.

They’ve been here since day one,” added Hatch. “They’ve been here since I tore my ACL, and it’s just been a pleasure to be with them and have the amazing coaches that I’ve already had and my sisters. These friends are like family.”

