Tate highlights 6-run inning, Alabama tops South Carolina

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Jackson Tate hit a three-run homer, capping a six-run third inning, and No. 10 Alabama eased by No. 7 South Carolina 9-3 in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Alabama will play No. 2 seed Tennessee on Wednesday. South Carolina was knocked out of the tournament. Alabama starter Tyler Ras (7-4) struck out four in six innings while allowing three runs. Tate ended the game with a diving catch in left, giving Brock Guffey his second save of the season. Alabama second baseman Peyton Wilson was 3 for 5 with two doubles, and Owen Diodati and Sam Praytor each had two RBIs. South Carolina DH Wes Clarke hit his NCAA-leading 22nd homer of the season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story