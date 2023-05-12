HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – State semifinal soccer action wrapped up on Friday at John Hunt Park and two more local teams punched their tickets to the state championship games.

Here are the results from Friday’s games:

Class 1A/3A boys: Westminster Oak Mountain 1, Tanner 2

Class 4A girls: Westbrook Christian 0, Westminster Christian 5

Class 4A boys: Westbrook Christian 2, Westminster Christian 1

Class 5A girls: Springville 3, East Limestone 2

Class 5A boys: John Carroll 4, Guntersville 0

All AHSAA soccer state championship games will take place on Saturday at John Hunt Park.