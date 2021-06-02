Talladega to be open at full capacity for NASCAR Playoff Weekend

Ty Gibbs (18) leads the pack to start the General Tire 200 ARCA Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway Saturday, April 24, 2021 in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

TALLADEGA, Ala. — The Talladega Superspeedway announced there will be no restrictions at the NASCAR Playoff Weekend in October.

Front-stretch seating, camping, and the Talladega Garage experience will be back at full-capacity to fans. Other experiences returning include: the garage viewing walkways, pre-race ceremonies, and victory lane access. Fan suites, box seating, and the Busch Balcony will also be fully open.

All reserved RV campgrounds (infield and outside of the venue) are available with no spacing restrictions or six-person limit.

Reserved tent sites are also available with no restrictions. The shower facilities will be open and regularly sanitized over the weekend.

The races will take place Oct. 2-3, 2021. There will be three races held over the two-day event: NASCAR Camping World Series, the second race of the eight-race series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, second of the 12 races, and the YellaWood 500 that will serve as the second race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

“Nowhere is the passion in any sport felt more than it is at Talladega, and we have hundreds of thousands of fans from over the years to thank for that,” Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton said in a news release.

