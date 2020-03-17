Talladega race postponed; NASCAR won’t race again until early May

Ryan Blaney (12) leads a pack of cars through the tri-oval during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Monday, Oct 14, 2019, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

(CNN) — NASCAR said Monday it has postponed races in its national circuits through May 3.

The stock car racing body said it plans to hold a full season once the schedule resumes the weekend of May 8-9 in Martinsville, Virginia.

“The health and safety of our fans, industry and the communities in which we race is our most important priority, so in accordance with recent CDC guidance, NASCAR is currently postponing all race events through May 3rd,” NASCAR said.

Two weekends of racing, in Atlanta and Miami, had already been postponed after NASCAR ran four events. The schedule is supposed to conclude in early November.

Most of the tracks that would have hosted the postponed races have two events each year. For instance, Talladega was scheduled to host Cup races on April 26 and October 4.

“We want to thank all of our loyal and devoted fans who were set to join us during our April race weekend,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “The health and safety of our guests, NASCAR stakeholders, employees and our community is our number one priority. We appreciate your patience and understanding during these unprecedented times and we look forward to having everyone back in the near future for the greatest racing on the planet.”

“Future rescheduling (will) soon … be determined as we continue to monitor this situation closely with public health officials and medical experts,” NASCAR said.

NASCAR also operates the Xfinity and Trucks series.