BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Sylvania girls are moving on to the state championship game.

The Lady Rams took on T.R Miller High School from Brewton Monday afternoon and came out with the big win, 55-36.

Sylvania is state championship bound!! The Lady Rams got the big win 55-36 over T.R. Miller to advance to the 3A finals — Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) March 1, 2021

With this win, Sylvania is heading to the State Title Game for only the second time ever. They’ll face off against Prattville Christian Academy Friday, March 5th at 9 am.