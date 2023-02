HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Havoc got goals from five different players to get the 6-1 win over the Fayetteville Marksmen.

Jacob Barber scored twice while Rob Darrar, Sy Nutkevitch, Tyler Piacentini and Bair Gendunov each scored once.

The goal for Nutkevitch was his 111th in a Havoc sweater, giving him the most goals in team history. He also holds the record for most career assists and points.

The Havoc will finish out their homestand on Monday hosting Knoxville.