SWAC releases spring football schedule

NORMAL, Ala. – Head coach Connell Maynor and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs have to wait until spring of 2021 to play football, but they already know what the spring season schedule is going to look like.

The SWAC announced their spring football season schedule on Monday.

The season will start February 27, A&M will host Alcorn State in that week one matchup and then they only have one more home game after that.

The Magic City Classic is set for April 17 in Birmingham.

Maynor says he’s thankful that the SWAC has a plan in place and they’re excited to get the chance to play in the spring.

“I’m pretty sure they’re gonna be very excited about this news and then to finally see who we’re gonna play, when and where,” said Coach Maynor. “We knew we were gonna play our division but we didn’t know who was gonna play out of conference and where, so now we know all those things and just excited about it. We still can’t do anything yet, but it’s still good news.”

“You know I always tell the guys you’ve gotta have a plan you’ve gotta have a plan and then you’ve gotta start working towards reaching that plan,” said Coach Maynor. “You’ve gotta have a goal and you’ve gotta start reaching. Whatcha gonna do here? Whatcha gonna do there? We have a goal and we’re very encouraged about what he’s doing and his leadership at the top.”

Alabama A&M 2021 Spring Schedule:

2/27 vs Alcorn State

3/6 at Mississippi Valley State

Bye Week

3/20 at Prairie View A&M

3/27 vs Grambling State

Open Date

4/10 at Jackson State

4/17 Magic City Classic at Alabama State

Open Date